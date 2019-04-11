‘Arrow’ Wraps Production on Season 7

Days after the season’s wrap party and a day after series regular Emily Bett Rickards filmed what could be her last-ever episode of the show, Arrow star Stephen Amell has confirmed that the show has wrapped production on its seventh season. In a simple tweet without much ceremony, Amell tweeted “seven down, one to go,” at just after 3 a.m. ET this morning — right around midnight in Vancouver, suggesting that technically the series likely wrapped production last night, just in time to avoid going into a new “final day” of production. Besides the departure of Rickards, Arrow‘s seventh-season finale is notable in that it will be the last time fans and the press talk about the show’s “season” finale.

Arrow will end in late 2019, after a ten-episode season eight. Given the timing, most fans are taking for granted that the end of the series will tie into the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths, next fall’s Arrowverse crossover. The midseason Batwoman series starring Ruby Rose seems to be, officially or unofficially, The CW’s replacement for a grounded, street-level superhero show now that Stephen Amell is ready to hang up his bow and trick arrows. In hindsight, it seems likely that showrunners and Amell were preparing for the end, and their eventual replacement by Batwoman, all along, since her character was introduced during the Arrow hour during this season’s “Elseworlds” crossover and Amell had the honor of announcing Batwoman’s entry into the Arrowverse at last year’s CW upfront presentation.

The CW was always bullish on Arrow; unlike Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, it has never had a shortened season and recently reached its 150th episode. The series’ final episode count will be 170. Arrow was the first DC show, and the first superhero show, that the network launched following the end of the long-running Smallville — on which Oliver Queen’s Green Arrow (played not by Amell but by This Is Us actor Justin Hartley.

That’s a wrap.

7 down.

1 to go.#Arrow — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) April 11, 2019

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. “Lost Canary,” the series’ next new episode and the first new one in a couple of weeks, will premiere on April 15.

