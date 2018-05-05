‘Arrow’ Star Colton Haynes Reportedly Splitting Up With His Husband

Colton Haynes, the fan-favorite Arrow actor who will return to the show next season as a series regular for the first time in years, is reportedly splitting up with Jeff Leatham, his husband of six months.

TMZ notes that Haynes has unfollowed Leatham on Instagram and almost completely wiped any photos of his husband off his page. While they have multiple sources saying that the relationship is over, nobody knows why, or when/if a divorce will be forthcoming.

The Insider notes that the breakup comes on the heels of Haynes releasing an acoustic track titled “Man It Sucks” on Thursday. In the track, Haynes sings about heartbreak, but the subject of his song is not known.

Haynes, who has also played significant roles on Teen Wolf and American Horror Story, joined Arrow in the series’ first season, and he became one of the first members of Team Arrow, suiting up as Arsenal while dating Thea in his personal life. The character left the show in the Season Four episode “Unchained”, but Haynes has remained open to returning since, making a brief cameo in “Invasion!” and repeatedly teasing his Season Six return.

Finally it paid off a few weeks ago, when he returned for two episodes. At the end of those episodes, he and his on-again/off-again love interest Thea (Willa Holland) exited the show again, paving the way for Holland to leave Arrow for good.

There is no word yet on how Roy Harper’s return to Arrow will be handled or how it will impact the mission he was undertaking with Willa offscreen in another city.

Since leaving Arrow, besides doing San Andreas and American Horror Story, Haynes has come out publicly as gay and has been more visibly happy since, engaging with fans differently on social media (presumably because he no longer had to be coy about what parts of his life he could share or include).

“We’re very fortunate and excited to welcome back Colton to Arrow,” the show’s producers recently said in a statement. “While we’ve always enjoyed Colton’s returns to the show, we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him return as a proper series regular and we’re very excited about all the creative opportunities Roy Harper’s return affords us.”

Arrow airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of Supernatural. Haynes will rejoin the show next fall when the series returns in October.

