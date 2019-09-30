Arrowverse Crisis on Infinite Earths New Look Reveals Two Clark Kents and One Lois Lane

The CW’s Big Arrowverse crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths” continues to build up massive hype with DC fans – thanks in large part to the continuing reveals of some major DC TV characters crossing over for the first time. In fact, it’s been DC TV alumni who aren’t even part of the Arrowverse that have gotten the most attention! Case in point: Supergirl’s Arrowverse version of Lois Lane (aka actress Elizabeth Tulloch) has just posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the “Crisis on Two Earth” set – and it’s a photo that brings Tulloch’s Lois together with two version of Clark Kent / Superman!

Check out this epic meeting of DC TV legends (no pun), below!

Lois and Clarks 💓 pic.twitter.com/RgRKmcP8FV — Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) September 30, 2019

“Lois and Clarks 💓” —Elizabeth Tulloch

What you see above is Tulloch and the Arrowverse version of Superman/Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin), hugged up with Tom Welling, the star of DC’s 2000s Superman prequel series Smallville, and the TV Superman for an entire generation of fans. Welling is (as stated) one of the major DC TV alumni making a jump over to the Arrowverse for this massive “Crisis” crossover event. Welling isn’t coming alone, either: his Smallville Lois Lane, Erica Durance, is also making a cameo, and she recently got DC fans hyped by posting a Smallville reunion photo with her and Welling. Fans of that series have been swooning ever since.

Other DC TV/movie stars returning for “Crisis” include Brandon Routh, who will step back into an iconic Superman role; Kevin Conroy, who provided the iconic voice for Batman in Batman: The Animated Series; Burt Ward, who played Robin in the 1960s Batman live-action series and movie; as well as various recurring characters for the Arrowverse (Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman, Liz Tulloch’s Lois Lane), seemingly dead characters from the franchise (Lex Luthor, Tommy Merlyn, Moira Queen), and even some possible big twist surprises (Lynda Carter’s Wonder Woman)! In the after math of the series, the worlds of the Arrowverse multiverse are expected to literally collide, while old things get retired (Arrow), and new beginnings are introduced (Canaries spinoff series).

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will air on The CW this winter, taking place on five episodes of TV over two quarters — one each of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman.