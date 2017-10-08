Arrowverse’s “Crisis On Earth-X” Crossover Will Have a “Gigantic” Third Act Fight

The Arrowverse will be facing a unique threat in this year’s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover, and it sounds like that will culminate in a pretty epic way.

Phil Klemmer, executive producer on Legends of Tomorrow, recently teased the crossover in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes. With the Legends portion of the crossover concluding the two-night event, Klemmer says that fans can expect a massive fight scene involving the Arrowverse’s roster of heroes.

“Getting to do the final episode is a huge treat.” Klemmer revealed. “This season more than last, they’re all like part of a two-hour movie and, which means that we have the gigantic third act Avengers fight in the middle of the city.”

According to Klemmer, fans can also expect some emotion out of the Legends episode as well, something that initially took Klemmer by surprise.

“We also get to do the most tragic and heart-wrenching part of the story, which is weird ’cause normally we’re the funny show.” Klemmer added. “We’re supposed to be the silly goofballs traveling through time, but just the way the story broke this year, we deal with the most heart-wrenching moment of [the episode]. The whole point of doing this show is doing something new every week, and with the crossover the new thing that we try on is tragedy.”

While much is still unknown about “Crisis on Earth-X”, a lot has been said about its added emotional significance. The event will kick off at the much-anticipated wedding between Barry Allen/The Flash and Iris West, and will also serve as a “story of true love” for Oliver Queen/Green Arrow. And, of course, the heroes will have to face off against their Nazi-inspired counterparts from Earth-X as well.

Legends of Tomorrow returns on October 10th.