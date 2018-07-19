New Arrowverse Crossover Details Hint at Time Frame, Batwoman’s Origin

It’s clear that the next Arrowverse crossover will hold quite a lot of significance, with the live-action debut of Kate Kane/Batwoman. And now, we could have an idea of how exactly that comes together.

That Hashtag Show has revealed early details for the as-yet-untitled crossover event, which will take place in episodes of The Flash, Supergirl, and Arrow. According to their report, Batwoman will appear in the ninth episodes of each of the three shows’ seasons, breaking the previous trend of the crossover occurring in episode eight.

If this is true, it could hint at another interesting change for the Arrowverse shows (besides Legends of Tomorrow‘s absence from the event), particularly with how the seasons are structured. Each show usually has their midseason finale on the ninth episode of the season, so there’s no telling if and how the Batwoman crossover could be shifting things around.

Batwoman is set to have a major impact within the Arrowverse itself, with a solo spinoff series about the character currently in development from Caroline Dries, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Yesterday, it was revealed that the series is seeking an openly gay, 25 to 29-year-old actress of any ethnicity to play the part.

The report also reveals new casting details for Kate Kane, particularly with regards to her origin story. You can check them out below.

“Kate is fully aware of how bad-ass she is whenever she enters a room, even though she prefers to put a smile on your face. Young Ms. Kane is physically and intellectually confident while being a woman who is proud to be openly gay. However, Kate still deals with her inner demons that go back to her history with her dad. Their relationship is quite complicated as she struggles to get praise from him. She once aspired to have a successful military career, but those dreams sadly came to an end as she was kicked out of West Point once she came out of the closet. But that didn’t stop her from becoming the crime-fighting vigilante known as Batwoman. Striking fear into the criminals she fights, Kate is someone who must also fight the complications of living a double life, both as a citizen and hero of Gotham. While she has her shield up when fighting criminals, she lets herself be vulnerable when dating women.”

The details also claim that Kate is being listed as a “recurring guest star”, which could suggest at her popping up in the Arrowverse more than just the crossover and her solo series. What exactly that could look like remains to be seen.

The fourth season of Supergirl will debut on Sunday, October 14th, at 8/7c on The CW. The seventh season of Arrow will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW. The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW. The fourth season of Legends of Tomorrow will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.