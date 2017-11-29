Who Plays The Ray In “Crisis on Earth-X”?

The Arrowverse’s heroes united in tonight’s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover, and they introduced a new hero along the way.

Spoilers for the first night of “Crisis on Earth-X” below!

“Crisis on Earth-X” began with the wedding of Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Iris West (Candice Patton). Unfortunately, the proceedings were interrupted by a group of villains from Earth-X, an alternate reality where the Nazis won World War II.

The Arrowverse’s heroes began to prepare a counterattack against the Earth-X villains, and were soon joined by Ray Terrill/The Ray (Russell Tovey), one of Earth-X’s heroes.

The Ray has been anticipated amongst Arrowverse fans for quite some time, with his own animated series Freedom Fighters: The Ray being in development for a bit. But tonight marked Tovey’s first official appearance in the Arrowverse, something that television fans will probably enjoy.

Tovey first began acting as a child, appearing in British theater for quite some time. He first caught television audiences’ eyes with his appearance on Doctor Who‘s “Voyage of the Damned”. Tovey’s performance was reportedly so impressive that Who showrunner Russell T. Davies suggested Tovey play the show’s titular role. While the role ultimately went to Matt Smith, Tovey still had a role in the franchise, narrating the behind-the-scenes aftershow Doctor Who Confidential.

Tovey then proceeded to appear in plenty of cult television shows, including the British version of Being Human and The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret. He also appeared in the Sherlock episode “The Hounds of Baskerville” as Henry Knight.

The actor’s biggest break with American audiences came in 2013, as he joined the cast of the HBO series Looking. The fan-favorite series aired for two seasons, and earned a television movie as well. Most recently, Tovey has starred as Harry Doyle on ABC’s Quantico — surprisingly, not while former Arrowverse star Rick Cosnett was on the show.

This Arrowverse role marks Tovey’s first official foray into the world of superhero media, but it won’t be the last that fans see of him. Tovey will reprise his role in the aforementioned Freedom Fighters: The Ray, which will debut on CW Seed in the coming months.

“Crisis on Earth-X” is a four-hour event that will air on November 27th and 28th beginning at 8 p.m. and running for two hours each day; Supergirl (8 p.m. Monday), The Flash (8 p.m. Tuesday) and Legends of Tomorrow (9 p.m. Tuesday) will remain in their normal time slots but Arrow will move from Thursday to a 9 p.m. Monday placement for the week.