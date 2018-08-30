Arrowverse Crossover To Feature Superman, Lois Lane

Get ready, Arrowverse fans. If you thought Superman was out of the picture for good, you need to think again. According to a brand-new report, it seems Superman will make a comeback this year during the Arrowverse crossover, and he will not be alone.

No, this time around Clark Kent will be joined by the one-and-only Lois Lane.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Tyler Hoechlin will reprise his role as Superman in the three-night crossover event. He will star in each episode of the crossover, giving him the chance to hero things up with the Flash and Green Arrow.

As for Lois Lane, it seems the Daily Planet reporter will be joining her famous beau for the crossover. Currently, no talent has been cast in the role, but The CW is expected to make a decision soon on who will step into Lane’s shoes.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Lois Lane to the Arrowverse,” Supergirl executive producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner released in a statement. “This dogged, determined and brave reporter will make for a strong partner to Superman and amazing addition to our universe of DC characters.”

Earlier this month, fans learned another big name was joining the crossover. Ruby Rose will step in to play Batwoman, and the actress told Jimmy Fallon during an interview how emotional the role made her.

“I get to be Batwoman,” Rose told Jimmy Fallon. “I feel like the reason I kept getting so emotional was because growing up watching TV I never saw someone on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero. [Tearing up] I said I wouldn’t do that and I’ve always had this saying, well not me, Oscar Wilde, which is ‘be yourself because everyone else is taken’ and so I always lived by that motto and the second motto when I came into the industry was ‘be the person that you needed when you were younger’ and I feel like one motto sort of led me to the other and I just kept crying about it.”

The Arrowverse crossover will Sunday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 11 on The CW. The Flash‘s fifth season will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 9th at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Supergirl‘s fourth season on Sunday, Oct. 14th at 8 p.m. ET. Arrow‘s seventh season will premiere on Monday, October 15th at 8 p.m. ET, with Legends of Tomorrow debuting Monday, October 22nd, at 9 p.m. ET.