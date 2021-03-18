Avengers: Endgame Directors Joe and Anthony Russo Support Zack Snyder's Justice League

✖

Marvel vs. DC feuds are, by and large, only for the fans, with very few artists or filmmakers opting to take part. That's why it was no surprise when, during a recent interview, Justice League director Zack Snyder said that Marvel Studios was executing their philosophy "at the highest level," two of Marvel's biggest filmmakers have words of praise and encouragement for Snyder, with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo taking to social media today to congratulate Snyder and express their eagerness to see his cut of Justice League, which comes to HBO Max tomorrow after three years of waiting.

In a recent interview, Snyder described Marvel as "popular action-comedy with a heart," saying that "they have that nailed," which is why his philosophy at Warner Bros. was to embrace the mythical aspect of DC's heroes. The approach has been polarizing, but this week is a curtain call for Snyder, who says he is done at DC, and his fans, who are finally getting to see the movie they have been demanding since 2017.

You can see the Russos' tweet below.

From two superhero junkies to another, so excited that your vision has been truly realized. Much respect. We’ll be watching along with everyone else... 👊👊 @ZackSnyder #SnyderCut https://t.co/ULICbcc4TO — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 17, 2021

Joss Whedon, who was brought in late in production on Justice League to oversee reshoots and assemble the movie's final cut for Warners, preceded the Russos as the head of Marvel's Avengers franchise, helming Marvel's The Avengers as well as Avengers: Age of Ultron for the studio. His time on Justice League was significantly less successful with critics and fans, but in the last year a bigger issue has emerged; accusations that he was abusive and unprofessional with the cast on the set. These allegations originated with Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in the superhero team-up movie and whose role in the film was slashed when Snyder left following a family tragedy and was replaced by Whedon.

Whedon's cut was trying to be all things to all people, and instead made almost no one happy. Fans who had enjoyed Snyder's Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice began calling for Warner Bros. to release his cut of the movie almost immediately, launching a campaign that would continue for more than two years before HBO Max finally announced that Zack Snyder's Justice League was coming this year.

The film officially debuts tomorrow, with Snyder inviting fans to a "red carpet premiere" tonight at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.