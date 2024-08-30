Batman: Arkham Developer Working on a New Game

Rocksteady Studios — the developer best known for the Batman: Arkham Knight series, and more recently known for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League — is working on a new game. Unfortunately, it could be a long time before we find out what this mystery game is. It may seem like a lifetime ago, but Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was only released earlier this year. Nine years passed between Batman: Arkham Knight and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Rocksteady Studios two most recent major releases. We don’t expect there to be this long of a gap with its next release because if a gap like this repeats, it would probably spell the end of the UK studio.

What’s more likely though is that this project is still three, four, five, maybe six years away. It is underway though, or at least this what the LinkedIn page of Tae Ho Kang, a Senior Systems Programmer at Rocksteady, reveals. According to the developer’s LinkedIn page, he is on the “tech team” of an unannounced project as of June 2024, when the game’s development presumably began, or at least the pre-production phase.

Right now, this is all we know about the project. Previous reports have suggested Rocksteady Studios is returning to traditional single-player games after its failed attempt to do something different with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, one of the generation’s biggest flops, and a game that has now put a ton of pressure on Rocksteady Studios to deliver in a major way with its next release.

Interestingly, this has been discovered after a report surfaced online this morning that a Batman game based on Robert Pattinson’s The Batman was in the works, but DC boss James Gunn has refuted this.

At the moment of publishing, neither Rocksteady Studios nor WB Games has commented on any of this. We don’t suspect this to change, but if it does we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What would you like to see Rocksteady do next?

