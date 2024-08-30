Superman: James Gunn Debunks Hilarious New Rumor

We’re officially less than a year out from the debut of James Gunn’s Superman movie, which is expected to kick off his and Peter Safran’s new DC Universe in a big fashion. There remain a lot of questions surrounding Superman, especially after production on the project wrapped earlier this summer, but one of the more eccentric theories in recent memory may have been put to rest. On Threads, while debunking a report from Puck News claiming that a video game is in development based on Matt Reeves’ The Batman saga, Gunn also addressed a new rumor that has surfaced online about Superman. In particular, it suggests that Chumbawamba’s 1997 hit “Tubthumping” could be heard playing on the set of Superman, a tactic Gunn often utilizes for the songs that are part of his soundtracks. While Gunn technically did not outright confirm that “Tubthumping” is not a part of Superman‘s soundtrack, he did clarify that the song definitely was not played on set.

“There is also no truth to Tubthumping by Chumbawamba being played on the set of Superman (this is a real rumor on Reddit someone just sent me!),” Gunn’s comment reads.

What Is James Gunn’s Superman About?

Per DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Superman will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe.

What Is James Gunn’s Next Movie After Superman?

A sequel to Superman has not been confirmed by DC Studios, but there are a number of film projects already announced for the DCU slate, including 2026’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and the currently undated The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, and Swamp Thing. Last month, Gunn revealed on Threads that he knows which film project he is writing next for the DCU, but is not able to prioritize it at the moment.

“It’s just a distant corner of my brain as I’m focused on what we’re shooting,” Gunn wrote.

Superman will be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.