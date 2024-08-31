New Joker: Folie à Deux Teaser Released

We still have over a month before Joker: Folie à Deux opens in theaters, but now we’re getting a new look at the upcoming Joker sequel. On Friday, Warner Bros. released a new teaser for the Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga starring film. The new teaser is just our latest look at the much-anticipated sequel and comes just days after the release of brand-new posters for the film and is among our best looks yet at Arthur Fleck and Harley Quinn. You can check it out for yourself below.

https://twitter.com/jokermovie/status/1829679146164978174?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The teaser gives viewers plenty of looks at Lady Gaga’s take on Harley Quinn. Recently, Francine Maisler, the casting director for the film, opened up about how surprised audiences are going to be by Gaga’s performance, gushing about how she’s “so good” in the film and that she will “blow your mind”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“She’s so good in it, you guys,” Maisler told those in attendance. “She’s going to blow your mind. I didn’t suggest Lady Gaga. It wasn’t my idea. That was Todd Phillips, before me. But I will tell you, she’s really surprising — and really good. I saw it and I was really surprised. I mean, we all knew what she could do in A Star is Born, but I thought, ‘Oh, well, that’s kind of in her wheelhouse.’ Something she could do and just be real. But this… Man, she’s good. Joaquin blows your mind, but that she could keep up with him, and be real — and not just wiped off the screen by what that role is and what the performance is — shows she’s good.”

Joker 2 is Not a Musical According to Todd Phillips

While music — and dance — seem to be an important element in Joker: Folie à Deux based on everything we’ve seen of the film to date, director Todd Phillips says that the movie isn’t a musical with the filmmaker recently asserting that most of the musical action in the movie happens in Arthur Fleck’s mind.

“I just don’t want people to think that it’s like In The Heights, where the lady in the Bodega starts to sing and they take it out onto the street, and the police are dancing,” Phillips said. “No disrespect, because I loved In The Heights.“

“We asked ourselves what would need to be true for two people to just break into song in the middle of a conversation?” Gaga added. “Where does the music come from when no one can hear it but the characters? Neither Arthur nor Lee are professional singers, and they shouldn’t sound like they are.”

What is Joker: Folie à Deux About?

The follow up to Joker will be a musical following the twisted romance between Arthur Fleck and Harley Quinn. Much of the film is expected to take place inside Arkham Asylum. Joker: Folie a Deux is directed by Phillips with appearance from Zazie Beetz, Brendon Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Jacob Lofland.

Joker: Folie a Deux opens in theaters October 4th.