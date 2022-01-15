Batgirl: First Look at Leslie Grace in Costume

After years and years of anticipation, Batgirl is finally headed to the DC Extended Universe, with Leslie Grace set to portray the iconic superheroine in an HBO Max exclusive film. Production is well underway on the live-action Batgirl project — and now, we have the first look at what Grace will look like in costume. On Friday, Grace took to social media to share the first official photo of herself in the costume, which you can check out below.

Co-director Adil El Arbi shared a wider version of the photo on Instagram, which also confirmed that the costume has yellow combat boots similar to the Burnside costume.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“No, I’m dying! They haven’t told me anything, I honestly cannot leak anything, even if I knew,” Grace previously said of her costume in an interview last year. “But I have no idea! I think probably until I head off, I won’t know much, but I’m dying to know what that outfit looks like. I know that I’m going to be fitting, like, 35 different fittings for this costume.”

“It’s a big deal, so we want to get it right. I’m excited to see what that process is going to be like. My mom’s dying to know,” Grace continued. “Yeah, she wants to know hair, everything!”

Batgirl is directed by Bad Boys for Life’s Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, with a script written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to see JK Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon, Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Brendan Fraser joining the cast as Firefly, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles.

“This is only my second role, but I’m learning from my colleagues and other friends of mine that you put a little bit of yourself into each character,” Grace explained in an interview last year. “And just in the bit of research that I’ve been doing leading into pre-production, I’ve learned a lot of things about Barbara that are very in line with me.”

“She’s someone who’s been underestimated by even her own dad and being the youngest kid, sometimes you’re insulated from all of the tough stuff of life and she’s so eager to prove to herself and to everybody else that there’s some things that she can handle,” Grace continued. “So, this journey is definitely going to show me a lot of that. I feel like I’m on an endless journey of proving to myself what barriers I can break, what limits I can break for myself and I’m excited to put a little bit of that eagerness and drive and, like, almost a bit of stubbornness into Barbara’s character.”

What do you think of the first look at Leslie Grace’s Batgirl costume? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Batgirl is set to be released at a later date exclusively on HBO Max.