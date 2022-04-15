Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Teases Barbara Gordon’s “Badassery” and Dynamic With Brendan Fraser’s Firefly

DC’s Batgirl movie recently wrapped production, meaning fans are one step closer to seeing Leslie Grace’s take on Barbara Gordon / Batgirl light up their screens. The film, which is currently poised to be released on HBO Max, will be Grace’s second onscreen role after last year’s In the Heights, and she has clued fans in on the experience of playing the iconic DC Comics heroine. In a recent interview with Variety, Grace revealed that portraying Barbara “exceeded” what she had expected, and teased the experience of working alongside Brendan Fraser, who will be portraying Garfield Lynns / Firefly, who she referred to as “one of the nicest people” she’s ever met.

“She definitely exceeds what I thought,” Grace revealed. “I had to summon up some things in me that I didn’t even know were there. It was an incredible learning experience to be on set with also action veterans like Brendan Fraser, and soak up it all up. It was so hard because he’s our villain and I’m not supposed to like but he’s such a huge teddy bear. He is one of the nicest people that I’ve ever met. In our fight sequences the way he would just hit marks, it came from all of his experience. You can’t improvise that kind of experience. There’s some crazy stuff that happens. There’s lots of fire because as everyone knows by now, he plays Firefly. There’s crazy fire. There’s crazy stunts, crazy drops. She’s a biker chick, so you’re going to see her do a bunch of badassery.”

“Oh my god, there were a lot of night shoots,” Grace continued. “There were a lot of long days, but it was so worth it. But, oh my gosh, never in my life have I’ve been so sore or depleted. There were some days I would get home and I would think, ‘Do I want to eat or am I just going to fall asleep?’”

Batgirl is directed by Bad Boys for Life‘s Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, with a script written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to see JK Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon, Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles.

Batgirl is set to be released at a later date exclusively on HBO Max.