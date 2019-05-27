DC Fan Unearths Batman & Robin Easter Egg We All Forgot About

The idea of hiding nods, references, and Easter eggs in movies, especially those of the comic book variety, has become somewhat of a craze in recent years. Thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have come to expect these references, and audiences have essentially changed the way they watch movies, keeping a close eye on everything in the background. However, filmmakers have been teasing audiences with these little gestures for quite a long time, even before the modern era of superhero movies began in 2000. We just didn’t always notice these Easter eggs, or we’ve simply forgotten them over time.

Such is the case with the much-maligned Batman & Robin, which hit theaters back in 1997. The lone Batman film starring George Clooney is mostly hated by both critics and fans, so people haven’t spent a ton of time revisiting it over the years. However, one DC fan did take a look back at the movie recently, and reminded everyone of an awesome Easter egg that we don’t ever talk about.

At one point during Batman & Robin, the audience is taken to the evidence locker room in Arkham Asylum, where a guard is sitting at a desk reading a newspaper. It’s a meaningless scene, but as this fan on Reddit pointed out, there are two great nods to Batman Forever hiding on either side of the screen.

On the left side is the Riddler’s suit and hat, worn by Jim Carrey just two years earlier in Batman Forever. On the right is Two-Face’s suit, who was played by Tommy Lee Jones.

While Batman Forever and Batman & Robin featured two different actors wearing the cowl, they’re technically part of the same continuity, so it make sense for this little tie-in to take place. Not that there was any hint of a return from Riddler or Two-Face, but it was a nice reminder for fans that they were still up to no good, albeit in Arkham rather than on the streets.

We don’t tend to watch these two movies when revisiting the Batman franchise, but maybe we should start. Who knows how many Easter eggs are waiting to be rediscovered.