This Batman Hoodie Looks Like Armor

If Bruce Wayne decided to dress down with a hoodie to fight crime, odds are it would look like this official DC Comics Batman number that Merchoid just released. Merchoid is known for selling spectacular fandom hoodies, but this is definitely one of our favorites. The subtle, mesh panel design actually makes it look like armor.

You can pre-order one of the new Batman hoodies right here for $58.99 (sizes S to XXL) with free U.S. shipping slated for April. Apparently, only 500 of these hoodies will be made (they’re individually numbered), so time is of the essence.

Ordinarily, releasing items like this as a limited edition feels like an excuse to jack up the price, but $58.99 feels quite reasonable for a high-end hoodie like this. It’s also in line with their super popular collection of Spider-Man hoodies.

On a related note, Funko went all out for London Toy Fair 2019 earlier this month, and one of their most popular releases is an 80th anniversary Batman Pop figure collection that’s available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for various points between March and August.

The wave includes a 1950 Batmobile Pop Ride figure, a Batman 1972 Comic Moment Figure, a 1989 Batman Movie Moment figure, and individual Pops for the original 1939 Batman and the 1989 Michael Keaton Batman. The official description for the two standalone Batman Pop figures reads:

“The Dark Knight is turning 80 and all of Gotham City is celebrating its favorite DC Super Hero from Wayne Manor to Arkham Asylum. DC first introducedBatman in Detective Comics #27, released back in 1939. Since then, Batman has appearedin countless comics, video games, television episodes (animated and live action), movies, battled epic Super-Villains and become a cornerstone of pop culture. Celebrate 80 years of the Dark Knight with a Pop! depicting 1939 Batman illustrating the evolution of the Super Hero’slook over the decades. The 1989 Batman Pop! offers a more modern interpretation of the Batsuit.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.