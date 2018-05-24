Batman Fans Freaking out Over ‘Bane-Muzzle’ Device for Making Private Phone Calls

The fire rises! Again! Just when you thought Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises was about to fade out of the zeigeist completely, it’s making a roaring comeback – thanks to a new device that has gone viral since debuting.

The Internet has gone wild over a new muzzle-like device called the BLOXVOX that allows people to make private mobile phone calls – mostly because it totally looks like the face mask Tom Hardy’s Bane wore in The Dark Knight Rises! Don’t believe it? Just take a look below to see just how savagely people are getting about this new “Bane Muzzle!”

The Picture Worth a Thousand Words

Below you’ll find a lot of witty Bane comparisons, but in the end (or in this case, the beginning), seeing is believing.

Gotham’s Reckoning

This meme-classic line was an easy target. Points for the customer service line angle, though.

White Collar Criminal

Bane finally clinched his corporate dream job. https://t.co/QHWuptnAX3 — pascalb?uvier ≠ (@pascalbouvier) May 23, 2018



This one gets points for wit, for sure. Dude in the promotional photo definitely looks like he could be Tom Hardy’s Bane, if he went vegan and started doing Bikram Yoga.

Gotham is Ashes

“When Gotham is ashes, you have my permission to die.” https://t.co/2iysAm5KHu — Erin Murphy (@ErinDMurphy) May 23, 2018



This is just a straight up quote from the movie. We can do better, people!

All That Matters Is Our Lunch Plan…

“No one knew our office lunch order until I put on the mask.” https://t.co/XxpHb1vNi8 — Dan Hevia (@DanHevia) May 23, 2018



See? As stated, we can do better! This one shows some imagination and wit that just about any office worker can relate to.

Customer Disservice

If you think customer service call centers are bad now, just wait ’til Mr. Bane goes on shift…

Pun Problems

this would be the BANE of my existence nyuk nyuk nyuk nyuk https://t.co/jL47Tm9n41 — Tanya Chen (@Tanya_Chen) May 23, 2018



There’s always that one guy with the puns…

You Merely Adopted PowerPoint

“Ah you think darkness is your ally? You merely adopted the dark. I was born in it, molded by it. I didn’t see the light until I was already a man, by then it was nothing to me but blinding!”



“Um Dave, we just asked how the content marketing plan was going” https://t.co/5GaZPvABKM — ??‍?☕️ (@hunterwalk) May 23, 2018



This guys went the extra mile, using all of those extra tweet characters to really pull off his setup and punchline. Not bad though!

Vocal Terrorist

Bane voice:



“YOU MERELY ADAPTED TO THIS CONFERENCE CALL, I WAS BORN IN IT” https://t.co/gyV9NXomJN — #1 golden knights fan for life (@Bentzburgh) May 23, 2018



Okay so same joke, but just imagining a conference call interrupted by Bane voice just adds a little extra that we’re still laughing about! ??

Keeping it 100

This is Bane. Don’t be fooled. https://t.co/T1aGz9WUrS — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) May 23, 2018



In the end, you need to actually know that this is for real: you will look like some silly, knock-off version of Tom Hardy’s Bane if you ever actually wear this thing in real life. Think long, and think hard before purchasing.

Right now, creator Greg Umhoefer is trying to raise money for the first production run of the BLOXVOX. If you’re interested in investing, or just want to learn more about the product, head over to the BLOXVOX Kickstarter.

If the thought of Tom Hardy’s Bane is filling you with nostalgia, get the latest on what’s going on with the Batman movie franchise.

