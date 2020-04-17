Batman Fans Are Rallying On Bat Appreciation Day

It’s apparently Bat Appreciation Day (because everyone and everything now gets one), and the celebration has the added effect of bringing out fans of The Batman, as well. Even though The Dark Knight already days dedicated to his glory, people clearly can’t separate the thought of Batman from the actual bats that inspired his dark persona. If nothing else, it’s a testament to what DC Comics has accomplished, with Batman reigning as one of the biggest icons in the world for nearly a century.

Right now, Batman fans everywhere are eagerly awaiting for the Coronavirus Pandemic to die down, so that Warner Bros. and DC get send director Matt Reeves and his cast back to work on shooting The Batman movie reboot. Until then, take a look at how many people have Batman on the brain, during #BatAppreciationDay:

The Classic

RIP Adam West. Still one of the O.G. greats in the Batman game.

The Game-Changer

Michael Keaton practically became a bat to play Batman in Tim Burton’s Batman (1989). That version of the character changed the game and made Batman a worldwide icon like never before.

New Kid on The Block

The Batman will introduce Robert Pattinson as the latest Dark Knight – and he’s already a fan art / meme hit.

The Dark Knight Still Rises

Of course there’s still a legion of Batman fans for whom there is one true king: Christian Bale.

Too Real

I believe this is the one that made us all stay home.#Batman #BatAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/j7D8OurNuJ — moe-eltayeb (@moetitude) April 17, 2020

Didn’t take long for someone to make it too real again.

Save Us, Batman

and seeing today is #BatAppreciationDay or #Baterday, let’s call #Batman cause he may be the only one who can save us! pic.twitter.com/cTYnwv2vpS — christina (@LABugLady) April 17, 2020

For real: With the way

Bat Metal

People never tire of BatMetal.

Why So Serious?

When you see #BatAppreciationDay trending…..then you find out its not Batman pic.twitter.com/M7q44NOP2X — Jax Kazuto (@_JaxKazuto_) April 17, 2020

This fan got so defeated so quickly! Take a second look guy: This IS about The Batman!

Appreciate the Originator

If there were no bats, we wouldn’t have the best comic superhero of all times. #BatAppreciationDay #Batman pic.twitter.com/S7WvHTF13j — Joyce Wojciech (@JoyceWojciech) April 17, 2020

Always remember the deep, profound inspiration that Bruce Wayne found in seeing a bat burst into his home. Let us all be that inspired by them.

National Bat Horny Day

#BatAppreciationDay i hope everyone saw the mature line of batman 😍😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/mJEuuYfZPr — zuskarumoto (@zuskarumoto) April 17, 2020

This Batman fan managed to combine to of the most popular (absurd) “National X Day” events of the week into one awesomely inappropriate post.

Happy National Bat(man) Day!

The Batman is currently supposed to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.