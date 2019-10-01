Matt Reeves’ The Batman Reportedly Casting POC for Catwoman

The Batman has kept much of its details close to chest, but more and more secrets are starting to spill. Following the reveal that Robert Pattinson would be playing Bruce Wayne, fans have gotten a steady drip of updates on the film. Most recently, it was said that Jonah Hill has been in quiet talks to join the project, but his mystery role isn’t the only one needing to be filled.

No, it turns out that Catwoman may play a part in the film, and Warner Bros. Pictures is looking for an actress of color to bring Selina Kyle to the big screen.

Recently, fans were let in on the little detail when Variety report Justin Kill appeared on a podcast hosted by Robbie Fox. It was there the pair talked film, and Kroll dropped two tidbits. One, the well-known reported said The Matrix 4 is looking to cast a Young Neo for some mystery scenes. Oh, and the second was that Catwoman will be played by an actress of color.

Warner Bros. seeking actor to play Young Neo in THE MATRIX 4. Oh, and Catwoman will be played by an actress of color. Source: @KrollJVar on @RobbieBarstool‘s podcast. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) October 1, 2019

This announcement gained the approval of fans online, but it is not the first time this report has cropped up. Back in September, a report by Heroic Hollywood claimed Reeves has put out a few feelers for actress who would suit Catwoman. In fact, it was reported that Zoe Kravitz would be an ideal star to handle the role. To date, director Matt Reeves has yet to confirm any such details, but fans admit they would be happy with an actress of color taking on the role. In the past, stars like Vanessa Hudgens have said the role would be a dream gig, so fans will have to wait and see how The Batman approaches the famed vixen before it heads into production.

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.