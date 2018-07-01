Batman and Catwoman Wedding Spoilers Revealed by DC

Batman and Catwoman are set to wed in this Wednesday’s Batman #50 but DC Comics apparently just couldn’t wait to share what happens at the event.

SPOILERS for Batman #50 follow.

Writer Tom King and artists Mikel Janin and Joelle Jones have been building up to Batman and Catwoman’s wedding for months. Batman has gone through the process of telling his family – Alfred, Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood, etc. – and introducing Catwoman to his friends – Superman, Lois Lane, and Wonder Woman. Batman got himself a tuxedo. Catwoman stole herself a wedding dress.

But it wasn’t meant to be.

DC Comics has revealed to The New York Times that Batman #50 finds Batman awaiting his bride atop the Finger Tower in Gotham for an hour before accepting that she isn’t showing up.

Catwoman explains herself to her beloved in a note. “You’re still a child, Bruce. A hurt child,” she writes. She fears that marrying Bruce Wayne will finally make him happy and that would be the end of Batman. “How can I do that. To save the world, heroes make sacrifices. My sacrifice is my life. It’s you.”

This turn has been foreshadowed a bit in previous issues. The question of whether Catwoman is a hero or just another Gotham rogue has hung over her for years, especially after getting engaged to Batman. She asks “Am I a hero?” to her friend Holly Robinson before the wedding, and it seems that thought is what convinces her to leave Batman at the altar, thus answering the question for herself.

Catwoman also notes that Batman “always seemed to need his misery.” This is the second point that has been foreshadowed. Previous issues of Batman revealed an alternate timeline after Booster Gold went back in time and saved Bruce’s parents. That meant Bruce Wayne was happy and never became Batman and the world went to hell as a result. In a more recent issue, Catwoman fought the Joker. Joker said that he knew their wedding would end Batman, and he couldn’t have that, which is why he attacked.

Finally, in Batman #50, Bruce asks if he can be happy. It seems that his bride decided the issue for him.

The repercussions of this decision will likely be explored in the new ongoing Catwoman series from Jones, which also debuts this Wednesday.

Coincidentally, Marvel Comics also revealed the events of its own “Wedding of the Century” shortly before the issue was released. The X-Men who were scheduled to get married didn’t, but another beloved X-Men couple took their place and will continue their adventures in matrimony in a brand new series.

Batman #50 goes on sale July 4th.