Batman Fans React to Colin Farrell Potentially Playing Penguin

Earlier this year, reports broke that Jonah Hill was possibly in talks to join Matt Reeves’ The Batman, only for those talks to fall through. Since those details became public, fans have speculated about who could take on the role, with Danny DeVito being one of the more famous interpretations of the character, thanks to Batman Returns. A new report has emerged claiming that Colin Farrell is in talks to take on the role, a name which likely never crossed anyone’s mind, as he doesn’t physically resemble most of the popular incarnations of the character throughout his decades of stories in various mediums.

With the number of Batman films having already been released and with the character being connected to various disappointments for the DC Extended Universe in recent years, it would appear that Reeves is pulling out all the stops to deliver a compelling cast, which already includes Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravtiz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, and Andy Serkis. While Farrell might not have been the anticipated choice for the role of Penguin, fans are pretty excited about how the ensemble is shaping up for The Batman.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the casting report!

Spitting Image

Colin Farrell is the spitting image of Telltale’s Penguin. Brilliantly inspired casting, Farrell’s gonna knock it out of the park. pic.twitter.com/VxF1vhcUxj — Gotham Hub (@GothamHub) November 5, 2019

Hamming It Up

God, I would have never even thought of casting Colin Farrell as the Penguin. Such an underrated talent & I can totally see him hamming it up in such a unique version of this iconic super villain.



If he gets officially cast, please give him this look! #ThePenguin🐧 #TheBatman🦇 pic.twitter.com/0zipFS25oZ — Jesabel 🎃 (@JesabelRaay) November 5, 2019

Very Excited

Collin Farrell is great and his work as a villain is always tons of fun to watch (yes, even in Daredevil). Very excited for him as the Penguin. pic.twitter.com/E6PQAN8J8l — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) November 5, 2019

Real Thirst

yall wont make me thirst for penguin pic.twitter.com/1xXWMMUGdP — yenna (@hyaened) November 5, 2019

Expectations vs. Reality

what people think colin farrell is going to look like as the penguin vs. what he’s actually going to look like pic.twitter.com/MdGlDytdC3 — kiara (@bizarro_kaya) November 5, 2019

Another Sexy Penguin

I’m here for Colin Farrell as an additional agile sexy penguin arms dealer pic.twitter.com/41fgiFsrKr — Sabina Graves (@SabinaHasNoR) November 5, 2019

I Can Get Behind It

andy serkis as alfred & colin farrell as the penguin is definitely something i can get behind pic.twitter.com/bNKWE26o9N — brandon (@clarksleague) November 5, 2019

“Okay”

So basically Matt saw the Telltale Penguin and was like, “Ok.” pic.twitter.com/IKsH9xJLm4 — Landon O’Leary (@LandonOLeary) November 5, 2019

Marvel vs. DC

