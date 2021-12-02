The Batman: Danny DeVito Gives Colin Farrell His Stamp of Approval as Penguin

The Batman will hit theaters in a matter of months and introduce a barely recognizable Colin Farrell as the next big DC villain to the masses. In the latest film featuring the Caped Crusader, Farrell plays one Oswald Cobblepot, the iconic Batman villain known as Penguin. Prior to Farrell, the last actor to play the character in live-action—on the film side of things, at least—is Danny DeVito, and DeVito is now giving his full stamp of approval to his successor.

“I love Colin Farrell. He’s one of my favorite actors,” DeVito said in a recent interview with Forbes. “I can’t wait!”

DeVito has been in the news as of late for returning to the land of DC to write a short story starring Penguin in an upcoming anthology. Though he’s writing the character in comic form, DeVito added in the interview that he’d love to revisit the character in live-action should the powers that be allow it.

“I feel like it’s not out of the question that The Penguin will return someday, but this is all up to Tim, whether or not Tim wants to do this,” DeVito explained. “I would say that could be in the cards because we ain’t dead yet (laughs). We could do a continuation of what we had in the past because that was truly a brilliant movie. They afforded me that opportunity and I feel very grateful and would I like to revisit it? Why not! It was a really great moment in time for me.”

“There is a little Oswald in me,” Danny said elsewhere in the interview. “And then there’s Danny. I’m not a closed book, I’m pretty much an open book.”

As you know by now, anything can happen. Michael Keaton is set to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne from the same film series in next year’s The Flash.

“I think Keaton was honored to come to do this character again. But mainly we sent him a great script, and that is probably the thing that got him interested,” Flash helmer Andy Muschietti said during a panel during DC FanDome China earlier this fall. “It’s more complex than this…we gave him a great script and I promised him great direction. And that was about it.”

The Batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022.