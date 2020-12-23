Batman: Dying Is Easy Fan Film Featuring Kevin Porter Releases First Poster

✖

Bat in the Sun, creators of fan favorite mash-up videos like Super Power Beat Down and the online series Ninjak vs the Valiant Universe, are prepping to release another Batman fan film with Batman: Dying is Easy. Ahead of their release of the film, which has previously raised over $57,000 on IndieGoGo, an official poster for the fan film has been released online which you can find below. Dying is Easy will see actor Kevin Porter return to the part of Batman, having played the role for Bat in the Sun productions since 2005, going up against director Aaron Schoenke who will also be playing the part of The Joker.

In their official description of the fan film on their IndieGogo campaign, they describe the film as follows: "We want to create a short film featuring the Dark Knight and the Clown Prince, locked in a battle of words that gives an in-depth look at their complex characters. This is something we have yet to see in live action! We want to give the fans something they’ve always craved with these characters. A psychological, dark detective story with an almost horror film feel. This film is created by fans for the fans. This film will feature all original costumes, sets, and music score!"

"I love to kick, kick, punch, punch, punch-kick, punch, roll around. I love wearing the cape, love all of that, but what i mostly love is because I'm an actor I love dialogue and I love character driven projects and this is exactly what I've always wanted," Porter said in one promotional video for the fan film. "I've played Batman for, gosh, coming on twenty years now, and I've been so blessed to have done it with the Bat in the Sun guys. Now this is something that pursues Batman in a way that's never been seen before, as the detective....I think this is the project that we're going to pull out all the stops and we're going to portray the characters exactly as you, the fans, have always wanted to see them because we've always wanted to see them (that way) as well."

"The characters are so rich in their back stories and their psychology that just to have the two characters interact and go back and forth about what makes them tick is just so fascinating," Schoenke added. "I don't think we've ever really seen that in live-action."

The cast for the fan film will also include Vera Bambi as Poison Ivy and Quentin Tarantino regular Michael Madsen as Harvey Bullock. An official release date has yet to be announced.