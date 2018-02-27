Batman: Gotham City Chronicles Launches Kickstarter

Batman: Gotham City Chronicles is finally hitting Kickstarter, and here’s what you’ll get for your pledge.

The game is a full miniatures board game themed around the Batman family, where 2 to 4 players can take on the villains of Gotham in a cooperative campaign. The game will come with 2 core boxes which consist of a heroes box and a villains box, as well as 1 rulebook. While you can pledge whatever amount you like, there are only two tiers that come with rewards.

The base pledge is $140 and will come with the core game and all unlocked stretch goals. Right now that includes Man-Bat, Hush, Talon, Owl Katana units, Owl Gun units, and Solomon Grundy.

The second tier is $320 and features the game, an extra dice pack, all unlocked stretch goals, and all of the expansions. That includes the Wayne Manor expansion, Arkham Asylum expansion, Batmobile add-on, and the Versus expansion.

The game is already at $1,216, 400, over double its goal of $500,000, and it has 31 days to go. That means more stretch goals will likely be introduced, and you can find more information about what the core game contains and each expansion on the official Kickstarter page.

As for why Kickstarter, Monolith included an official statement on why they chose the platform for the game.

“To be able to offer you this game at a reasonable price, we had to cut our margins as low as possible. We cut them so much, in fact, that we cannot reduce them any further. Therefore, if we were to sell this game to a distributor, who then would sell it to retailers, the final price of the base game for you gamers would be multiplied by 2.5. That would be more than $350 for the base game only!”

You can find the official description of the gameplay below, and more details on how the game plays can be found here.

“Each game involves an action-packed fight where two sides face off. One of the players assumes the role of the Villain and controls the most notorious criminals of Gotham City. The remaining players take control of the Heroes, who must work together as a team to foil the Villain’s plots. Each side takes turns, pitting their strategies against each other in order to achieve their objectives.”

