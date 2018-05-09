‘Batman Ninja’ is Shipping Now on Blu-ray for 40% Off

Does the idea of Batman fighting his biggest enemies in feudal Japan sound awesome to you? We’re guessing you said “yes”, because it most definitely is. This is what you’ll experience when you watch the highly anticipated Batman Ninja anime film which is available on Blu-ray starting today May 8th. And don’t worry, the reviews have been largely positive. If you’re an anime fan thats down for a Batman story that’s completely insane, over-the-top, and fun – you probably won’t be disappointed.

With that in mind, Amazon is running a big deal on the steelbook edition of the Blu-ray, pricing it at $17.96 (40% off). That’s an all-time low that puts it at the the exact same price as the standard Blu-ray and cheaper than the digital download. Grab it here while the deal lasts. You should rent it at the very least – this is something that needs to be experienced. The full synopsis reads:

“Batman Ninja takes a journey across the ages as Gorilla Grodd’s time displacement machine transports many of Batman’s worst enemies to feudal Japan – along with the Dark Knight and a few of his allies. The villains take over the forms of the feudal lords that rule the divided land, with the Joker taking the lead among the warring factions. As his traditional high-tech weaponry is exhausted almost immediately, Batman must rely on his intellect and his allies – including Catwoman and the extended Bat-family – to restore order to the land, and return to present-day Gotham City.“

Batman Ninja was created by some of Japan’s top animation industry talents, including director Jumpei Mizusaki (opening animation of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure), writer Kazuki Nakashima (Gurren Lagann), and character designer Takashi Okazaki (Afro Samurai). Award-winning screenwriters Leo Chu and Eric Garcia (Supah Ninjas, Afro Samurai) adapted the film’s script to English. Benjamin Melniker and Michael Uslan serve as executive producers.

If you love the movie and want to take things a step further, you can pre-order the Batman Ninja S.H. Figuarts Batman figure right here for $59.99 with free shipping. The Joker Demon King Of The Sixth Heaven S.H. Figuarts figure is available to order here for the same price. The figures are slated to ship in July and August respectively. You can also pre-order the Batman and Joker figure on Amazon, though the ship dates are both slated for the end of August.

