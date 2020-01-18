Batman Actor Robert Pattinson and Aquaman Star Willem Dafoe Explain Why They Joined Superhero Franchises

Fans are excited for The Batman, the upcoming reboot for the Caped Crusader from director Matt Reeves that features many of his iconic villains in a brand new adventure. But for actor Robert Pattinson, the prospect of becoming Bruce Wayne and the latest to wear the cape and cowl could be daunting, especially when it comes to the lofty expectations fans place on current superhero movies. Luckily he had some support from his The Lighthouse co-star Willem Dafoe, the same man who brought the Green Goblin to life in Sam Raimi’s classic Spider-Man.

Pattinson and Dafoe recently spoke with Total Film about their similar experiences, revealing that they had something major in common when they decided to join superhero franchises.

“Actually, I did talk to him about the Green Goblin. Because he really, really wanted to do it. He said he was auditioning for it, and really, really went after it,” said Pattinson. “And I was like: it’s interesting – I think a lot of actors who’ve done loads of stuff, it’s like, they come to you.”

Pattinson added, “He was saying, ‘People didn’t really understand why I liked that character so much. It’s just a great, great character.’ It’s kind of how I feel about Batman.”

Dafoe, who has since appeared in a key role in Aquaman, explained that doing these comic book movies is “a combination of keeping things interesting, and not repeating yourself.”

Pattinson and Dafoe both connected to the characters, and Dafoe admitted that people looked down on his decision to join Spider-Man.

“The Green Goblin, I look back on it, and you’ve got to remember: that [comic-book movies] wasn’t an industry at that moment. That was like a new kind of thing to do… But I do recall, at the time, some people that know me more from, you know, the independent world or art films, who were rolling their eyes, like: ‘What would you want to do a comic-book movie for?’ But I’ve never been a snob that way. I like to mix it up.”

The Batman is currently in production and it’s only a matter of time before we get our first glimpse at Pattinson in the full glory of his costume as the Dark Knight.

The Batman is on track to premiere in theaters on June 25, 2021.