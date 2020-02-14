Batman Costume Fan Art Gives Us Best Idea of Robert Pattison’s New Suit

It’s been one day and fans still can’t get over that first look at Robert Pattinson as Batman. Well, one fan has given everyone a much better look at what that Bat Suit will look like in The Batman. Ellejart posted the image on Instagram and the results make the costume look way better than just the red light could. (In a bizarre twist, Twitter was awash with people comparing the suit to the one Daredevil wore on Marvel’s Netflix show.) But, that chest insignia and the more natural elements like the cape and mask come into view with the colorized treatment. One detail that is really nice to see is the sticking on the mask getting translated. That and the raised cape are two of the biggest signals that this version of Bruce Wayne is lifting elements from many different incarnations of the character.

Another thing that ran wild on social media yesterday was speculation that Reeves’ suit took major inspiration from the Batman Arkham game series. It’s no secret that those games have been a huge boost for Warner Bros. and their game division. Well, the articulating armor plating look is something that those entries helped put on the map. But, there are other hallmarks that could be on the way as well. The second picture in that Instagram post has The Bat using those bright white lenses that he often has in other appearances. Now, that wasn’t apparent in the first look that dropped yesterday, but it would be easy to see that making its way over there soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the reveal of the suit, Reeves’ comments about his upcoming story come into even sharper focus. He’s been talking about his favorite Batman stories, but has been mum about what elements are going to make the cut in his film. One thing is certain if you listen to the director though, there will not be a direct adaptation of a huge storyline from the comics. He’s trying to create something that feels new.

Reeves explained, “Year One is one of the many comic books that I love. We are definitely not doing Year One. It’s just exciting to be focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for him and very personal to him. Obviously we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that. We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though, and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me, since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

The Batman is scheduled to grace theaters on June 25, 2021.