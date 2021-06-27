Batwoman Star Javicia Leslie Announces Instagram Finale Takeover

✖

Batwoman Season 2 is coming to an end, and Javicia Leslie is doing something fun for the fans. On the official Instagram account for the show, the actress will be giving people behind the scenes looks at filming and doing live commentary. She even says there will be a special guest at some point. It’s going to be a fun ride for everyone who loves this corner of the Arrowverse. On Twitter, she announced the plans. There has been a noticeable impact of her donning the suit in this universe. More heroes are sprouting up all the time. There have also been some familiar faces from the past making an appearance. So, things will be getting emotional during this pressure-packed final installment. Check out what Leslie had to say about the Instagram takeover down below.

She wrote, “I’m taking over the #Batwoman Instagram account tomorrow!!! I’ll be posting some BTS vids/pics from the season and will also be going live with a VERY special guest!!! Don’t miss this! The vid below is from my FIRST day in the Bat Suit! See more like these tomorrow!”

I’m taking over the #Batwoman Instagram account tomorrow!!! I’ll be posting some BTS vids/pics from the season and will also be going live with a VERY special guest!!! Don’t miss this!

The vid below is from my FIRST day in the Bat Suit! 🦇 See more like these tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/oV0R8Dn6Nu — Javicia Leslie (@JaviciaLeslie) June 27, 2021

The Batwoman star also talked about why this role was a great beginning for so many audiences.

"Already, Batwoman stands out because she doesn't have a superpower," Leslie said previously. "Everything she uses is her intelligence and Luke [Fox] and her physical strength. So, I do look forward to playing that part from a Ryan perspective, this street kid's perspective. From a person that saw these superheroes growing up. Because that was also really important for Ryan to see Batwoman be an out lesbian, to have her superhero role model to look up to. So, to not only fill those shoes, but to [be] with the ones that have already been doing it, I think that that's going to be a lot for her. It's going to be a culture shock for her, but I also think it's really cool."

How hyped are you for the Batwoman finale this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!