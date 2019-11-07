Batwoman Star Explains If Alice Will Help Kate in the Future

On The CW’s Batwoman, Alice and Kate may be sisters but that doesn’t mean they’re exactly a team and for good reason. Alice, having grown up in captivity after an accident left her believed to be dead as a child, went full villain while Kate went the vigilante hero route, taking over the role of Gotham’s protector from the long-missing Batman. The sisters may not be on the same side, but that doesn’t mean that there won’t come a time when the hero and the villain might have to come together against a common threat — and it’s something that Alice actress Rachel Skarsten things will happen and, in a small sense, already has.

Speaking with TV Line, Skarsten said that fans have already gotten a small taste of what it would look like if Alice and Batwoman were allies of a sort, but there is something coming where Alice will have to look out for Kate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think we’ve seen it already a bit with Hush,” Skarsten said. “But there will be a moment in time in which another threat that comes in that Alice, in her own sort of insane way, protects Kate from.”

Of course, just because Alice may end up being protective of sister doens’t mean she’s going to be making a shift towards being a “good guy” or even will find redemption anytime soon. Skarsten explained in a previous interview that she’s not sure if Alice is a character that can be redeemed — at least not yet.

“I actually wasn’t sure what the reception to Alice would be, so it sort of surprises me that people are already rooting for her before I even got a chance to show the more wounded side of her,” Skarsten said. “So, I think that they will totally continue to root for her, but not just because of that. Ever since Ruby and I did our initial test, we have a nice, natural chemistry with one another and get on quite well, so I feel like because of how we play those sister scenes, people want Alice’s redemption also for Kate, because Kate has skin in the game, too.”

Skarsten went on to explain that, while some fans may be hoping to see the “good” side of Alice sometime in the near future, that turn is still a long way off.

“I wouldn’t count on Alice being redeemed any time soon,” she added with a laugh. “I think the writers are having far too much fun with her being bad. But it could be in the cards at some point. In the comics, actually, Alice does become Red Alice — a bit of a crime fighter/partner for Batwoman — but that’s later. And also, obviously, there are many different delineations of the comics.”

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.