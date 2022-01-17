Batwoman: “Meet Your Maker” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Meet Your Maker”, the ninth episode of Batwoman’s third season. The episode airs on Wednesday, January 19th. The episode will see the full official arrival of Bridget Regan’s Poison Ivy and Ivy is a figure that it seems like everyone is looking for. The preview shows Ryan (Javicia Leslie) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) planning to try to track her down while Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena also has an encounter with her. Most interesting, however, is Mary (Nicole Hamilton) who finally gets to “meet her maker” when she comes face to face with Ivy. You can check out the preview for yourself below and then read on for the episode synopsis.

https://youtu.be/p_DmDn_RgNs

“NATURAL DISASTERS – Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) attempt to track down the OG Poison Ivy when all signs point to Pamela Isley’s (guest star Bridget Regan) reappearance in Gotham. At the same time, Mary (Nicole Kang) feels drawn by a powerful force and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) suddenly feels very protective of her stepsister. Meanwhile, Jada (Robin Givens) hasn’t given up on rehabilitating Marquis (Nick Creegan) and seeks the help of an old friend. Guest starring David Ramsey. Michael Blundell directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Maya Houston.”

Regan’s Poison Ivy is described as former botany student at Gotham University described as a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. But her plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right, even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.

Additionally, the episode will feature a guest appearance from Arrow alum David Ramsey, whose character of John Diggle has been popping up sporadically on the currently running Arrowverse shows. Diggle previously factored into the tail-end of last season of Batwoman, helping Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) on his journey to become Batwing.

“He really helps a major character take their next step into their own destiny of becoming a full-fledged superhero,” Ramsey previously said of that appearance. “Diggle has always been the person who can really tap into the humanity of our major characters. That was really what he did for [Arrow‘s] Oliver Queen. If you remember, the first time we saw Oliver, he was a killer. He met John Diggle and really tapped into his humanity, and it went further when he met Felicity Smoak. So that talent of really being able to tap into one’s humanity is really part of the superhero power of John Diggle, and that’s what he brings to Kelly Olsen on Supergirl, and that’s what he brings to Batwoman.”

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW.