Batwoman: David Ramsey Teases Diggle's Cameo in Season 2

Batwoman has had to deal with a lot of status quo changes in its second season, namely in the show creating an entirely new character, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), to step into the series' lead role. While circumstances surrounding the season have prevented Ryan's Batwoman from really crossing over with other parts of the Arrowverse, the nature of the ever-growing shared TV universe is set to be showcased in an interesting way later this season, with Arrow alum David Ramsey reprising his role as John Diggle across five shows within the franchise. This will begin with an upcoming episode of Batwoman — a fact that has raised some fans' eyebrows, as Diggle has not interacted with any of the characters currently on the series. In a recent interview with TVLine, Ramsey spoke specifically about what brings Diggle to the world of Batwoman, and hinted that it has to do with him "hearing voices."

"Headaches. Debilitating headaches. And he’s hearing voices," Ramsey explained. "He goes to Gotham to get help with this, to see a physician there, and in the meantime, his A.R.G.U.S. story continues. His wife is still head of A.R.G.U.S. and he’s co-head, and that’s part of what he brings when he goes to these cities. He’s there to assist and help in whatever way he can with his access to A.R.G.U.S. That’s a very big part of who he is."

Fans will have to wait and see exactly what that plotline ends up entailing, especially given how things were previously wrapped up for Diggle in Arrow's series finale last year. The character's final scene ended with him receiving what fans believed to be a Green Lantern ring — and according to Ramsey, the dangling threads of that plotline will be addressed, but not in the way fans might be expecting.

"To your other point, which is exploring what has happened to Diggle since encountering that green box, that will be explored in the other episodes – on Batwoman, Flash, Superman & Lois, and Supergirl," Ramsey said elsewhere in the interview. "Whatever was in the box, he refused the invitation of. Let’s put it like that. But there are consequences to that."

And even on a larger level, seeing Ryan interact with one of the other established heroes of the Arrowverse will definitely be compelling for fans, something Leslie spoke to during an appearance at the DC FanDome virtual convention last year.

“Already, Batwoman stands out because she doesn't have a superpower," Leslie explained at the time. "Everything she uses is her intelligence and Luke [Fox] and her physical strength. So, I do look forward to playing that part from a Ryan perspective, this street kid's perspective. From a person that saw these superheroes growing up. Because that was also really important for Ryan to see Batwoman be an out lesbian, to have her superhero role model to look up to. So, to not only fill those shoes, but to [be] with the ones that have already been doing it, I think that that's going to be a lot for her. It's going to be a culture shock for her, but I also think it's really cool."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.