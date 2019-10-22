Batwoman: Alice Gets an Origin Story in “Mine is a Long and Sad Tale” Photos

The CW has released photos from “Mine is a Long and Sad Tale,” the upcoming fifth episode of Batwoman‘s debut season. The episode is set to offer the origin story of sorts for Alice, the leader of the Wonderland Gang who was revealed in the series pilot to be Kate Kane’s believed-dead twin sister. At this point in the series all audiences — and Kate herself — know is that she was lost and presumed dead in a car accident some years before and that she ended up on a much darker path. Alice filling in the gaps in this episode, then, could prove to be very interesting.

In addition to Alice’s history unfurling, the episode will also see a bit of familial strife between Catherine and Mary. Per the official synopsis, Mary will go looking for Kate at Wayne Tower, something that puts her in contact with Luke. You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“BECOMING ALICE – Alice (Rachel Skarsten) takes Kate (Ruby Rose) down the sad, winding road of her life in the days after the accident as Jacob (Dougray Scott) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) attempt to track them. Mary (Nicole Kang) has an argument with Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) which sends her looking for Kate at Wayne Tower, but instead she becomes unwelcome company for Luke (Camrus Johnson.) Carl Seaton directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy and Ebony Gilbert.”

The episode also appears that it will see Kate have a heart-to-heart of sorts with her father, Jacob. The photos also show Jacob working with Sophie to deal with some unidentified threat, one that looks like it comes to a physical fight. Read on for photos from “Mine is a Long and Sad Tale”.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “Mine is a Long and Sad Tale” airs November 3.

Catherine and Jacob

Catherine and Mary

Catherine and Mary

Alice

Jacob and Kate

Kate

Alice

Kate and Alice

Alice

Kate

Kate and Alice

Alice

Jacob

Sophie and Jacob

Jacob and Sophie

Jacob and Sophie

Jacob