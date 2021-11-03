Batwoman: New Synopsis Hints at Poison Ivy’s Debut

The CW has released a synopsis for “How Does Your Garden Grow?”, the sixth episode of Batwoman’s third season. If the title and synopsis are any indication, the episode is expected to tee up the show’s debut of Pamela Isley / Poison Ivy, who will be played by Agent Carter and Jane the Virgin‘s Bridget Regan. As we saw in the Season 2 finale, Ivy’s signature vines were among the Batman villain trophies unleashed on Gotham City, and based on the “terrifying theory” of Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena), they might have found a new host.

You can check out the synopsis for “How Does Your Garden Grow?” below!

“TANGLED UP IN YOU – An unnerving discovery in a garden shed sends Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena) rushing to Ryan (Javicia Leslie) to ensure the city is on high alert. Her terrifying theory – a Bat Trophy has entangled a new host, and her thorny ways are weaving their way through Gotham. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is suspiciously eager to help the Bat Team (Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson), and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) seeks vengeance for an incident involving her sister. Robert Duncan directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy and Natalie Abrams.”

Regan’s Poison Ivy is described as former botany student of Gotham University described as a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. But her plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right, even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.

“I’m super excited about the Poison Ivy storyline. There’s a huge facet of it that we haven’t revealed to the press that will be really fun for the audience to participate in,” Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries recently revealed to TVLine. “We do a combination of staying true to the Poison Ivy canon and what we normally do, which is put our own spin on it. It’s a major story arc of the season, and we make it really really hard on Batwoman.”

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “How Does Your Garden Grow?” will air on November 17th.