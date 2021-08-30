✖

After teasing her in the final moments of its Season 2 finale, Batwoman has officially found its Poison Ivy. On Monday, it was announced (via Variety) that Bridget Regan has been cast as Pamela Isley/Poison Ivy, and will debut as a recurring guest star across the series' third season. Regan is no stranger to the world of comic book television, previously playing Whitney Frost/Madam Masque in Season 2 of Agent Carter. Her filmography also includes Jane the Virgin, Paradise Lost, and The Last Ship. Regan will join new Season 3 cast members Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya, Nick Creegan as Marquis Jet, and Robin Givens as Jada Jett.

Regan's Poison Ivy is described as former botany student of Gotham University described as a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. But her plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right, even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.

Ivy was first mentioned by name on Batwoman midway through Season 2, and was then referenced in a pretty major way in the Season 2 finale, when various tools and weapons from Batman villains were released into the wild. This included Ivy's vines, which began to grow onto the shore.

"So freaking epic," series star Javicia Leslie explained shortly after the Season 2 finale. "Like literally a lot of your epic Batman villains, we have all of their weapons and they've all been released into the river and people are going to find [them] and you're going to find the effects that these weapons have on these normal Gotham citizens and then becoming like these supervillains, and it's just going to be so much fun. I can't wait! I'm excited because we're about to start shooting season 3 and I can't wait to read the scripts and to see where it goes."

The idea of Ivy existing within the Batwoman universe has definitely surprised fans, especially given how significant and beloved of a character she's become in the comics, and on animated properties like HBO Max's Harley Quinn show. Audiences haven't gotten a live-action Poison Ivy (or even a mention of one) since Fox's Gotham years ago, and there is still an ongoing push to introduce the character in the movies in some capacity.

(Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images, DC Entertainment)

Season 3 of Batwoman will premiere on Wednesday, October 13th, at 9/8c on The CW.