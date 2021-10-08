Batwoman Showrunner Teases Major Poison Ivy Twist for Season 3

We’re officially less than a week away from the premiere of Batwoman’s third season, and there’s definitely some excitement from fans with regards to what the new episodes will bring. It’s been announced in recent months that a number of new cast members will be joining the series, including Bridget Regan, who will be playing Pamela Isley / Poison Ivy in Season 3. It’s pretty safe to say that Poison Ivy is a beloved DC Comics character, and fans have been eager to see how she could enter the fold of Batwoman — and according to series showrunner Caroline Dries, it will be with a bit of added mystery.

“I’m super excited about the Poison Ivy storyline. There’s a huge facet of it that we haven’t revealed to the press that will be really fun for the audience to participate in,” Dries recently revealed to TVLine. “We do a combination of staying true to the Poison Ivy canon and what we normally do, which is put our own spin on it. It’s a major story arc of the season, and we make it really really hard on Batwoman.”

At this point, it’s anyone’s guess as to exactly what that twist could entail, but given how Ivy was initially teased for Season 3 — with her trademark vines washing onshore of Gotham — there’s certainly a chance that her powers could spread to other characters. That being said, the qualifier of the audience participating in the mystery could hint that there’s something even more unpredictable in store.

Regan’s Poison Ivy is described as former botany student of Gotham University described as a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. But her plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right, even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.

Are you excited for Poison Ivy to debut on Season 3 of Batwoman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 3 of Batwoman will debut on Wednesday, October 13th at 9/8c on The CW.