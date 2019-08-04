Batwoman Character Portraits Released

We’re still a few months out from Batwoman making its television debut, but a new series of photos are here to get you acquainted with the show’s cast. In conjunction with The CW‘s panel at the Television Critics Association press tour, the network debuted a series of new character photos for the members of the show’s ensemble.

The photos showcase new looks at Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) and those in her inner circle, who will be factoring into the show’s Gotham City-set events in a slew of interesting ways. And of course, there’s a rather-stylish new shot of the show’s Big Bad, Red Alice (Rachel Skarksten).

Batwoman will premiere Sunday, October 6th at 8/7c on The CW.

Kate Kane (Ruby Rose)

Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson)

Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy)

Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang)

Catherine Hamilton-Kane (Elizabeth Anweis)

Colonel Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott)

Red Alice (Rachel Skarsten)