Batwoman Isn’t a Fan of Rules in New Series Teaser

Batwoman is set to bring a whole new hero to not just The CW‘s Arrowverse but to Gotham City itself when Ruby Rose’s Kate Kane/Batwoman dons the cape and cowl in the much-anticipated new series. And when Batwoman arrives, she’ll bring with her her own approach to protecting the city and it’s one that isn’t exactly into anyone’s rules but her own, much to the chagrin of those who will be working most closely with her.

The CW has released a new teaser for the upcoming Batwoman series and it’s one that reminds fans that Kate Kane isn’t going to be playing by the rules which may be a good thing as it’s her disregard for rules that appears to lead her into the Batcave where she uncovers her cousin Bruce Wayne’s vigilante secret — and starts on her own path to being a hero. You can check out the teaser up top.

In the teaser, Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) is left flailing a bit as Kate (Rose) does whatever she pleases, looking into her cousin’s world and ultimately finding his Batman suit. It certainly sets a tone for Kate as a character and fans will get to see much more of that as Batwoman will do a bit of backtracking from the character’s introduction in last year’s “Elseworlds” crossover event to give the character an origin story.

“It’s actually really fun,” executive producer Sarah Schechter told reporters last month. “I kind of wish we could do it on every show because you get to kind of just be with the character and not have to have all of the explanation and introduce the world and you really just get, sort of, a flavor of who they are. Then you can kind of go back in and fill it. I wish we could just honestly, it’s a great way to do it because it’s less pressure than ‘Here’s the world. Here’s all the people. We are going to tell you everything you need to know in 42 minutes and go.’”

“So it was actually a great advantage to be able to do that, I think, in this show because then it also meant, when we did the pilot, we could really because I think this cast is incredible and it was fun to be able to spend time with everyone,” Schechter continued. “And I think, if we hadn’t known Kate a little bit, it would be harder to have the bandwidth to do that.”

We’ll also be seeing Batwoman team up with the Arrowverse heroes again this fall. The hero will have her own part to play in the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, a five-night event that will also feature Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

“That was really important to me as we were breaking the crossover is that I want to really keep the tone of our show in Gotham and very grounded.” showrunner Caroline Dries revealed last month. “We are just starting out, and our characters it’s not normal for them to interact with aliens and travel to different universes and stuff like that. So that is the first thing I brought up to the writers’ the major writers’ room as we were breaking the crossover, like, ‘This is the thing that’s important to me.’”

Batwoman will premiere on Sunday, October 6th at 8/7c on The CW.