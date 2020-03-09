Batwoman: Scarecrow’s Fear Toxin Causes Trouble in “Off With Her Head” Preview

The CW has released a preview for “Off With Her Head”, the fifteenth episode of Batwoman‘s debut season. The preview capitalizes on this week’s shocking ending — which revealed that Dr. August Cartwright (John Emmet Tracy) is holding his son, Mouse (Sam Littlefield) hostage with Scarecrow’s fear toxin. The preview hints that the dangerous gas – which was last used during the “Elseworlds” crossover in 2018 – will also be weaponized against Elizabeth Kane/Alice (Rachel Skarsten), with some terrifying results. The twist is just the latest example of Batwoman using Gotham-related lore to its advantage, after this week’s episode also featured the live-action debut of fan-favorite villain Duela Dent.

“We are not going to repeat villains from the Arrowverse; we’re using a whole new chapter of villains and heroes,” showrunner Caroline Dries previously said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And of course, the notion of Alice being forced to confront her deepest darkest fears is interesting, given her character’s slow potential trek towards redemption.

“I have a lot of fun playing the wackier, insane side of Alice,” Skarsten said in an interview late last year. “While eventually she finds her peace, I hope it’s not for a little while, because I am having too much fun playing her as she is.”

“I wouldn’t count on Alice being redeemed any time soon,” she added with a laugh. “I think the writers are having far too much fun with her being bad. But it could be in the cards at some point. In the comics, actually, Alice does become Red Alice — a bit of a crime fighter/partner for Batwoman — but that’s later. And also, obviously, there are many different delineations of the comics.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Off With Her Head” below!

“MOMMY DEAREST – More of Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) dark past is uncovered when Cartwright (guest star John Emmet Tracy) shares a twisted story with Kate (Ruby Rose) while Jacob (Dougray Scott) goes searching for his wayward daughter. Mary (Nicole Kang) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) follow a lead on Beth’s killer.

Holly Dale directed the episode written by Natalie Abrams.”

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “Off With Her Head” will air on March 15th.