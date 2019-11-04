Batwoman: The Fight Gets Personal in “I’ll Be Judge, You Be Jury” Preview

Tonight’s episode of Batwoman changed what we thought we knew about Elizabeth Kane/Alice (Rachel Skarsten), as it tracked the dark origin story that led her to become Gotham City’s newest antagonist. Now that Alice’s past – and her plans for the future – have been revealed, it will be interesting to see exactly where things go next. The CW has released a preview for “I’ll Be Judge, You Be Jury”, the sixth episode of the show’s debut season.

Now that we know what Alice’s plans are – to get revenge on Jacob (Dougray Scott) with the help of her friend Mouse (Sam Littlefield) – her next moves will surely be unexpected.

“She is the big bad of the show, she plays the main antagonist,” Skarsten said of her character in an earlier interview. “She has a very complex relationship with Batwoman, played by Ruby Rose, and she sort of teeters between sane and completely insane — which is really fun.”

“I think at this point she has an axe to grind with another character on the show who I can’t say, but it will be revealed,” Skarsten continued. “She has this sort of personal vendetta against that character, and then of course she also wants to just run Gotham and bring mayhem wherever she goes.”

And of course, the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover is looming ahead, which means that Kate Kane/Batwoman’s (Ruby Rose) journey as a superhero is about to head into an epic direction.

“That was really important to me as we were breaking the crossover is that I want to really keep the tone of our show in Gotham and very grounded,” showrunner Caroline Dries revealed during a panel appearance earlier this year. “We are just starting out, and our characters it’s not normal for them to interact with aliens and travel to different universes and stuff like that. So that is the first thing I brought up to the writers’ the major writers’ room as we were breaking the crossover, like, ‘This is the thing that’s important to me.’”

You can check out the synopsis for “I’ll Be Judge, You Be Jury” below!

“NOTHING AS IT SEEMS – A disturbing death has Gotham reeling and the city reaches out for their new vigilante hero. Luke (Camrus Johnson) confides in Kate (Ruby Rose), while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) asks Jacob (Dougray Scott) for a special assignment. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues her nefarious plot against the Kanes, with Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) being a conduit to part of her plan. Batwoman pays another visit to Mary (Nicole Kang.)

Scott Peters directed the episode written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash.”

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “I’ll Be Judge, You Be Jury” will air on November 10th.