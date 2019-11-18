Batwoman Recap With Spoilers: Secrets Are Revealed in “Tell Me the Truth”

Batwoman‘s freshman season as already put Kate Kane’s two worlds to the test, and the series’ latest installment is no exception. This week’s episode saw multiple plotlines coming to a head, and a whole new layer of lies and deceit coming out in the process. Here’s what you need to know about this week’s episode, “Tell Me the Truth”.

A sniper named “The Rifle” prepares to shoot patrons at a fancy Italian restaurant, but is apprehended by Batwoman. As Batwoman leaves, Sophie accuses her of being Kate, and says that she needs to tell Jacob the truth. Kate angrily works out in the Batcave, as Luke tells her that Jacob and Catherine are filing for divorce. Luke finds out that The Rifle’s targets are all employees of Catherine’s company. Kate worries about whether or not she’s able to trust Sophie.

Batwoman tracks down The Rifle, who is about to kill a Hamilton Dynamics employee, but a British woman arrives and decides to apprehend them. The woman quickly recognizes that Kate is Batwoman — and Kate realizes that the woman is Julia Pennyworth, Alfred’s daughter.

Kate and Julia make it back to the Batcave, where they reconnect with Luke and explain how they know each other. The pair initially met when Kate was touring the world after getting expelled from military school, when Julia pretended to be a Krav Maga teacher. The two of them then had a romantic fling, but Kate was unhappy that Julia lied to her.

Catherine tells Jacob about the gun being missing. Sophie also arrives, and tells Jacob that Kate is Batwoman. Sophie and The Crows begin to track the gun. Sophie finds Batwoman and has a heart-to-heart with her, only for Kate to also be standing nearby. Batwoman — who is really Julia wearing the costume — is shot with the Hamilton Dynamics gun and arrested. Kate gets on her motorcycle and rescues Julia.

Julia apologizes to Kate for lying to her, and says that she should try to trust Sophie. She then leaves, as her agency has word that The Rifle has gone overseas.

Other tidbits from the episode include:

Sophie’s husband, Tyler, suspects her of lying about her relationship with Batwoman. In a flashback to their time in military school, Kate convinces Sophie to tell the truth about their relationship, but Sophie ultimately refused. Kate invites Sophie to lunch at the Italian restaurant but is accosted by the owner. Sophie apologizes for lying, but says she did so after getting a “second opinion”. In a flashback, it’s revealed that the person who convinced her to lie was Jacob. Sophie tells Kate as much, which makes her upset. Sophie then tells Tyler the truth about her relationship with Kate, and admits that she might still have feelings for her. In a flashback, we see what happened after Sophie and Kate broke up in military school — Sophie proceeded to defend Kate’s legacy. She then grabs a medal that Kate won in a training exercise, which was about to be thrown away.

Kate rents out a building as part of her company — Gotham Pride real estate. Sophie visits her and brings a gift, and they both apologize for what’s happened. Kate decides to keep her space from Sophie, but that clearly upsets her. The gift ends up being the medal, which makes Kate cry. Sophie then tells Tyler that she’s over Kate.

Mary and Catherine travel to the divorce proceedings. Mary clearly doesn’t trust Catherine, and blames her for ruining her relationship with Kate. Mary later confronts Kate about the divorce, and questions if it is worth keeping their relationship together. Kate later invites Mary to help her with the building, which she’s turning into a gay bar.

Alice and Mouse kill the third Hamilton employee, and she chastizes The Rifle for not doing so. They explain that they wanted the scientists killed so that the Batsuit-piercing gun is a one-of-a-kind. After using the gun on Julia, The Rifle confronts Alice about the gun not being able to be fixed. In a flashback, we then see that Alice disabled part of the gun that would have punctured through the Batsuit.

Jacob drives home from a days-long operation out of state — meaning that Mouse was impersonating him the whole time.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.