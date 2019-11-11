Batwoman: Kate’s Alliances Are Tested in “Tell Me the Truth” Preview

Batwoman is a month into its debut season, and it’s dropping a pretty wide array of Easter eggs and plot twists. It looks like the series’ next episode is no exception, as Kate Kane/Batwoman’s (Ruby Rose) interpersonal relationships are put to the test. On Sunday, The CW released a preview for “Tell Me the Truth”, the seventh episode of the show’s run thus far.

The episode is expected to focus on the relationship between Kate and Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy), who were lovers during their time in the army’s academy. Sophie has kept her past relationship with Kate a bit of a secret — and is also hiding the fact that she knows the truth about Kate being Batwoman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The notion of Kate’s love life has played an interesting role in Batwoman thus far, as she serves as the first openly lesbian superhero to be the title character of a series.

“The fact that she is an outwardly gay superhero, which is something growing up I would’ve loved to have seen on my TV, was a big deciding factor as to why I was so passionate about the role,” Rose said in a previous interview. “This [role] just meant a lot more to me because I could relate in so many ways and, at the same time, felt like this was a job that would give me a purpose every day coming into work beyond just getting to live my dream, which is acting, and would be far more rewarding than anything I’ve done in the past.”

The episode will also be the series’ last installment before the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, a five-night event that is set to also include Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow.

“That was really important to me as we were breaking the crossover is that I want to really keep the tone of our show in Gotham and very grounded.” showrunner Caroline Dries revealed earlier this year. “We are just starting out, and our characters it’s not normal for them to interact with aliens and travel to different universes and stuff like that. So that is the first thing I brought up to the writers’ the major writers’ room as we were breaking the crossover, like, ‘This is the thing that’s important to me.’”

You can check out the synopsis for “Tell Me the Truth” below!

“LIES AND LOYALTY — Kate (Ruby Rose) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must reconcile with their past as Kate questions just how much she can trust her former lover. Kate and Luke (Camrus Johnson) have an encounter with an old friend. Mary (Nicole Kang) grapples with the fate of the Kane family as Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) seeks Jacob’s (Dougray Scott) help. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and a new cohort are in on yet another nefarious plan, but her motives are more than they seem.

Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Natalie Abrams.”

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “Tell Me The Truth” will air on November 17th.