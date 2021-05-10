Batwoman: "Within the Limitations" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a new preview for "Within the Limitations", the upcoming fourteenth episode of Batwoman's second season. The episode is expected to see a particularly formidable challenge for Ryan Wilder/Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), particularly with regards to the False Face Society and their reach with the addictive Snakebite drug. As the preview for the episode reveals, this will seemingly involve Ryan and Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) being arrested and detained — something that will surely have a significance on both of their storylines.

The significance of Ryan suiting up as Batwoman — and being the first Black character to canonically do so — has permeated through much of the season, a significance that Leslie has spoken candidly about.

"I'm constantly reminded about what this means to so many people and how this has really nothing to do with me and everything to do with what putting on that suit means," Leslie said during a virtual press conference earlier this year. "The first time I put the suit on, I immediately felt an immense amount of responsibility to save the world. Me, Javicia. Not even me as Ryan."

"Now that Ryan is becoming Batwoman, I feel like it opens up the possibility of what it really means to be Batwoman and that it doesn’t really matter who’s under the suit,” Leslie added. “Anyone can put that suit on and be a hero I just know that this is only the beginning. I can only imagine where entertainment is going to go when it comes to making sure that superheroes represent everybody. I just look forward to seeing what other kinds of superheroes we're gonna get from the start of this and other shows like this."

You can check out the synopsis for "Within the Limitations" below!

"HUNGRY FOR MORE - Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) is faced with a new challenge when Gotham's Snakebite addicts become ravenous for more than the next fix. Also starring Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson. Rob Duncan directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert and Maya Houston."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. "Within the Limitations" will air on May 16th.