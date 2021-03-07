Batwoman Isn't Airing a New Episode This Week

✖

A lot of fans are probably looking forward to the next chapter in Batwoman's journey, after the hit series has already weaved a pretty interesting plot in the first few episodes of Season 2. But if you were hoping to find out exactly where the story goes next this week, you might have to wait a little bit longer to find out. The CW will not be airing a new episode of Batwoman tonight, March 7th, 2021. Instead, the network will be airing the 26th Critics Choice Awards, which seek to honor the best of movies and television from the past year.

Batwoman's new episodes will resume next Sunday, March 14th, with an episode titled "It's Best You Stop Digging." The episode is expected to expedite the search that many of the series' ensemble is undergoing to find Coryana, the pirate nation that is home to the antagonistic Safiyah Sohail (Shivani Ghai). In addition to potentially being the place where Kate Kane is allegedly held captive, the island's Desert Rose serum is proving to be the only thing that will reverse Ryan Wilder's (Javicia Leslie) Kryptonite injury.

"It 100% is going to affect Ryan's system," Leslie said of the Kryptonite injury during a virtual press conference earlier this year. "But you also have to remember, she's a very strong and proud woman. Her entire focus right now is to prove that she can be Batwoman, so she's not going to admit the fact that she's going through something. And that's really going to be a huge issue because she needs help, and she just won't admit it. She doesn't want to admit it, because she doesn't want to feel like she's less than. She's been compared to Kate Kane so much, that she just wants to show that she's strong and she deserves to be able to wear this suit and save the world."

You can check out the synopsis for "It's Best You Stop Digging" below!

"CROSSING THE LINE - As Ryan’s (Javicia Leslie) condition worsens, she questions Batwoman’s “no killing” code when she realizes the opportunity to avenge her mother is slipping away. Tatiana (guest star Leah Gibson) fills in the gaps for Alice (Rachel Skarsten) about her time on Coryana and her history with Ocean (guest star Nathan Owens). Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "It's Best You Stop Digging" will air on March 14th.