Batwoman Trailer Debuts First Look at Kate’s Proto Suit

The first trailer for The CW‘s Batwoman debuted today, giving fans the first official look at the latest Arrowverse series. In the process, fans got a look at the titular character’s surprising origins.

The trailer, which you can check out above, sees Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) deciding to suit up as her own kind of Caped Crusader, as a way to potentially fight Gotham’s newest foes. This turn comes after Kate visits the Batcave, and decides that she wants to use the Batsuit of her cousin Bruce Wayne, who disappeared three years prior.

Kate enlists Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) to adapt the Batsuit to fit her, and she uses it in an attempt to rescue Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) from Red Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) gang. Kate then realizes that people are mistaking her superheroics for Batman’s, and that she doesn’t want a man to take credit for a woman’s work.

This provides a pretty interesting twist on the origins of Kate’s Batwoman suit, which we saw when she initially debuted in last year’s “Elseworlds” crossover. It also adds an even deeper feminist root to Kate’s early days as a hero, something that fans are excited to see.

“The fact that she is an outwardly gay superhero, which is something growing up I would’ve loved to have seen on my TV, was a big deciding factor as to why I was so passionate about the role,” Rose said in an interview last year. “This [role] just meant a lot more to me because I could relate in so many ways and, at the same time, felt like this was a job that would give me a purpose every day coming into work beyond just getting to live my dream, which is acting, and would be far more rewarding than anything I’ve done in the past.”

“I get to be Batwoman,” Rose said when she was first cast in the role. “I feel like the reason I kept getting so emotional was because growing up watching TV I never saw someone on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero. I’ve always had this saying, well not me, Oscar Wilde, which is ‘be yourself because everyone else is taken’ and so I always lived by that motto and the second motto when I came into the industry was ‘be the person that you needed when you were younger’ and I feel like one motto sort of led me to the other and I just kept crying about it.”

The cast of Batwoman also includes Dougray Scott as Colonel Jacob Kane, Elizabeth Anweis as Catherine Hamilton-Kane, and Nicole Kangas Mary Hamilton.

Batwoman will debut on Sundays at 8/7c this fall on The CW.