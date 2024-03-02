Billie Eilish Reveals How The Dark Knight's Christian Bale Helped Her Break Up With a Boyfriend

The 96th Academy Awards are about a week away, and all of the nominees are busy promoting their nominated projects. Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas are nominated for Best Original Song for Barbie's "What Was I Made For." The duo has already taken home many awards this season, including Best Song Written For Visual Media and Song of the Year at the Grammys. Eilish has opened up about a lot of things during her awards season press tour, and recently shared with Amelia Dimoldenberg that she once had a dream about The Dark Knight star, Christian Bale, that inspired her to break up with her boyfriend.

"I don't really know much about superheroes," Eilish replied when asked if Batman was her favorite superhero. "The Dark Knight... I gotta be real. A couple years ago I had a dream about Christian Bale, and it was in a little cafe in the sunlight. It made me realize I had to break up with my boyfriend at the time."

"Genuinely. I woke up and I came to my senses," she added.

Billie Eilish Talks Writing "What Was I Made For:"

Eilish has spoken a lot about what the Barbie song means to her and recently opened up about how it got her through a dark time.

"It was a dark period of time in life and very not inspiring period of time and a lot of like not feeling excited for the future and not feeling hopeful for the future, and not looking forward to the future," Eilish shared with Deadline's Crew Call. "It was a deeply important thing for my life, and also Finneas and my creative life; we needed something to shoot us back into the world of being creative."

"The movie allowed us to be honest in a way that I don't think we would have been able to achieve had it not been for – had it not been like an assignment," she shared.

Who Is Performing At The Oscars?

The Best Original Song nominees at the Oscars this year are "I'm Just Ken" (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt) and "What Was I Made For" (Billie Eilish, FINNEAS) from Barbie, "It Never Went Away" (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson) from the documentary American Symphony, "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)" (Scott George) from Killers of the Flower Moon, and "The Fire Inside" (Diane Warren) from Flamin' Hot.

After lots of speculation, it was announced this week that Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson would be performing the hit from Barbie live at the Oscars. This year's Academy Awards will see also performances by Jon Batiste, Becky G, Billie Eilish and Finneas, and Scott George and the Osage Singers. Becky G is performing Warren's nominated song, "The Fire Inside," which she also sings on the soundtrack.

