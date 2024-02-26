Zendaya, Brendan Fraser, Nicolas Cage Revealed as First Presenters for 2024 Oscars

The Academy has unveiled its first list of presenters at this year's Oscars.

Even though the Oscars are typically a star-studded affair, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is pulling out all the stops for this year's gala. Not only is Ryan Gosling set to sing his breakout hit "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie, but the initial list of presenters reads like a list of Hollywood's most popular actors.

The first batch unveiled Monday includes Zendaya, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Mattew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong'O, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Jessica Lange, and Michelle Yeoh.

First batch of #Oscar presenters include Nicolas Cage, Zendaya, Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser. pic.twitter.com/eJa9vEwplJ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 26, 2024

Though it doesn't beat Oppenheimer's 13 Oscar nominations, Barbie itself earned eight nominations at this year's awards ceremony including Best Picture, Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Gosling), and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for America Ferrera. "I'm Just Ken" is also one of two Barbie songs nominated for Best Original Song.

Gosling had previously been asked if he'd ever consider singing the song at the Oscars, joking he'd do it for a considerable amount of cash. "Well, I haven't been invited. And I wasn't thinking about it until now, and now it's all I'm going to think about," Gosling joked earlier this month. "Do you get paid to sing at the Oscars? Do you have to drive yourself? What kind of scratch is involved? They pick you up at least, right?"

Earlier this month, Simu Liu told us that although he thinks Gosling should do it by himself, he'd do anything the actor asked of him. "I think Ryan is Kenough all on his own," Liu told us. "But I would never turn down a call from a Canadian as iconic as him. That's my bro-homey, so if he calls, I'm answering."

Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.