Saturday Night Live: Kate McKinnon Reprises Barbara DeDrew Character With Billie Eilish

The Saturday Night Live Christmas show this year was a homecoming, not only did Kate McKinnon return to host the episode but she brought some fellow alums with her as Kristin Wiig and Maya Rudolph appeared throughout the episode as well. To end the night however McKinnon reprised one of her classic characters from her time on the series, appearing as the cat-friendly Barbara DeDrew. McKinnon wasn't alone in the sketch either as musical guest Billie Eilish appeared as well.

Like previous sketches with Barbara DeDrew, the whole thing was live animal centric, with the pair picking up and showing off different cats with pun-tastic names. What became clear as the sketch evolved though is that Kate McKinnon's Barbara DeDrew and Billie Eilish's "Paw-brey Hep-purn," is that their similarities aren't just coincidence as Barbara reveals she donated all of her eggs in Tampa, Florida, the town where Eilish's character hails from. By the end it's clear that Billie Eilish's character is Barbara DeDrew's daughter.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

New Saturday Night Live Hosts

With the SAG-AFTRA Strike still without a resolution, Saturday Night Live is unable to tap actors to host new episodes since previously they would only appear on the series to promote some new work (prohibited by the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike). As a result comedians and musicians have been the only hosts confirmed for Saturday Night Live season 49 with Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, and Nate Bargatze taking the spotlight for the first three episodes.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.