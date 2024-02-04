Barbie Wins Big at the Grammys

It's the biggest night of the year for music lovers: Grammys night! The official ceremony is kicking off at 5 PM PT in Los Angeles, but about 80 awards have been given out early. A few of our favorite movies of the year were nominated today and scored some exciting wins. Greta Gerwig's Barbie took home the awards for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Song Written For Visual Media – "What Was I Made For." However, the film lost Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, which ended up going to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Billie Eilish and Finneas accepted their award for "What Was I Made For." You can read what they said below...

"This is shocking to me," Eilish said. "I was expecting to turn right back around and leave." Finneas added, "I want to thank our parents, our dad, who worked as a construction worker at Mattel Corporation for much of our childhood to keep food on the table."

The sibling duo managed to beat out three other songs from Barbie, including "I'm Just Ken," which is also competing against "What Was I Made For" at the Oscars next month. They also beat "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Interestingly, one of the nominees for that song was Ludwig Göransson, who beat Barbie for his Oppenheimer score.

Will Ryan Gosling Sing "I'm Just Ken" At The Oscars?

The 96th annual Academy Awards are being held on March 10th. The nominees for Best Original Song include "I'm Just Ken" and "What Was I Made For" from Barbie, "It Never Went Away" from the documentary American Symphony, "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)" from Killers of the Flower Moon, and "The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot.

It's common for nominated songs to be performed during the Oscars ceremony, so many movie fans are wondering if Gosling will perform "I'm Just Ken" live. During a recent interview with W Magazine before the song was officially nominated, Gosling had a hilarious response when asked about singing at the Oscars.

"Well, I haven't been invited. And I wasn't thinking about it until now, and now it's all I'm going to think about," Gosling shared. "Do you get paid to sing at the Oscars? Do you have to drive yourself? What kind of scratch is involved? They pick you up at least, right?"

