Barbie: Billie Eilish Says "What Was I Made For" Helped Her Through a Dark Time

Awards Season is currently in full swing, and Barbie has been a big contender this year. The movie's soundtrack has been getting a lot of love this season and took home Grammys for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, Best Song Written For Visual Media ("What Was I Made For"), and Song of the Year ("What Was I Made For"). Billie Eilish and Finneas are the creative team behind "What Was I Made For," which is also nominated for an Academy Award. Eilish has spoken a lot about what the song means to her and recently opened up about how it got her through a dark time.

"It was a dark period of time in life and very not inspiring period of time and a lot of like not feeling excited for the future and not feeling hopeful for the future, and not looking forward to the future," Eilish shared with Deadline's Crew Call. "It was a deeply important thing for my life, and also Finneas and my creative life; we needed something to shoot us back into the world of being creative."

"The movie allowed us to be honest in a way that I don't think we would have been able to achieve had it not been for – had it not been like an assignment," she shared.

"This is shocking to me," Eilish said when winning the Grammy for "What Was I Made For." "I was expecting to turn right back around and leave."

Finneas added, "I want to thank our parents, our dad, who worked as a construction worker at Mattel Corporation for much of our childhood to keep food on the table."

Will Ryan Gosling Sing "I'm Just Ken" At The Oscars?

The 96th annual Academy Awards are being held on March 10th. The nominees for Best Original Song include "I'm Just Ken" and "What Was I Made For" from Barbie, "It Never Went Away" from the documentary American Symphony, "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)" from Killers of the Flower Moon, and "The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot.

It's common for nominated songs to be performed during the Oscars ceremony, so many movie fans are wondering if Gosling will perform "I'm Just Ken" live. During a recent interview with W Magazine, before the song was officially nominated, Gosling had a hilarious response when asked about singing at the Oscars.

"Well, I haven't been invited. And I wasn't thinking about it until now, and now it's all I'm going to think about," Gosling shared. "Do you get paid to sing at the Oscars? Do you have to drive yourself? What kind of scratch is involved? They pick you up at least, right?"

"I still have not been asked," Gosling shared earlier this month after the song was officially nominated. "It might be too much of a risk to have me do it. I don't know how that would work. But I'm open to it."

Barbie is now streaming on Max.