DC Fanart Imagines Billy Dee WIlliams as Two-Face in a Burton Batman Movie

There are quite a few comic book portrayals that never quite made it to the big screen, and a new piece of fanart brings a beloved one to life.

Instagram user barrett.digital recently shared a new piece of fanart, which imagines what Billy Dee Williams could have looked like as Two-Face in a theoretical third Tim Burton Batman movie. You can check it out below.

As fans will remember, Williams played Harvey Dent in the 1989 Batman movie, in which he was portrayed as Gotham’s newly-elected district attorney. Williams was expected to appear in Batman Returns, but his character ended up being written out of the script, and Tommy Lee Jones later played the character in Batman Forever.

“I had hoped that I would have done Two-Face,” Williams said back in 2013. “But it changed hands before then, and I think Schumacher got involved, so they took a different direction with that.” A well-known internet rumor says that even though Billy Dee Williams wasn’t in Batman Forever that he wound up getting paid for the movie, because his contract was rumored to guarantee him the chance to play Two-Face. However, Williams debunked that rumor. “You only get paid if you do the movie,” said Williams. “I had a two-picture deal with Star Wars. They paid me for that. But I only had a one picture deal for Batman.”

Thankfully, Williams was able to somewhat-fulfill the role of Two-Face in The LEGO Batman Movie, albeit in an animated capacity.

“Well, I never got to really work on it,” Williams said of his Two-Face in 2017. “I just thought it would have been really interesting. Tommy Lee Jones was really great, and he’s one of my favorite actors, but I thought it would have been a kind of a departure and it would have been different. You win some, you lose some. I remember as a kid reading the Batman comics and seeing what the character was through illustration. The whole idea of a nice-looking guy ending up with a horrible disfigured look was pretty intriguing to me. It was like playing out two personalities. In the Lego Movie, it’s really hard to really talk about it because it’s in pieces, but the character, it’s not like doing a feature film in that sense. There’s more of an animated feeling to it.”

