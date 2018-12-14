Ali Wong and Robert Catrini Cast in DC’s ‘Birds of Prey’

DC’s Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) has officially courted two more cast members.

According to a new report from The Wrap, Ali Wong and Robert Catrini have been cast in the upcoming DC Extended Universe film. Wong will be playing an associate of Renee Montoya’s (Rosie Perez) who works in Gotham City law enforcement, while Catrini’s role is being kept under wraps.

Wong is a comedian and actress, whose stand-up specials Baby Cobra and Hard Knock Wife have gained popularity on Netflix. She has appeared in Ralph Breaks the Internet, American Housewife, Black Box, and The LEGO Ninjago Movie.

Catrini’s filmography includes G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, and Rizzoli and Isles.

Birds of Prey will follow Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee, all of whom reluctantly team up to rescue Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). Chris Messina has also joined the cast as fan-favorite Batman villain Victor Zsasz. The film will be directed by Cathy Yan, with a script from Bumblebee‘s Christina Hodson.

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in a previous interview. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

“This, I can say: [Robbie] is an amazing producer,” Hodson explained in an interview earlier this year. “She’s so dedicated, cares so much, she is in it and works so hard — looks through every choice, reads through every draft, and has super-smart notes. I am all about finding good people you believe in as human beings as well as being good creative partners and producers, because it’s an investment — writing these movies takes it out of you. I’m also just excited that [director Cathy Yan] is a woman and she’s Asian. That’s a big deal.”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will debut on February 7, 2020. Other upcoming DC films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.